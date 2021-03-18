Raymond James Raises Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $28.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $26.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.11 million, a P/E ratio of -68.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 48,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

