Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.75. 117,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

