Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,295,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

