RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Price Down 6.9%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.91. 1,126,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,760,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $227.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.