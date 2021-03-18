Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 649,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 912,500 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Recon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCON stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

