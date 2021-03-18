Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 11th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.33. 7,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,055. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $612.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.