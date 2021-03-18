Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 11th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.
NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.33. 7,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,055. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $612.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
