Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $58.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of RDFN opened at $73.15 on Monday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,701,443.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

