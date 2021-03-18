Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PSEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

