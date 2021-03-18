Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,449 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

