Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock worth $86,740,414. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

