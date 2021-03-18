Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 150 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Illumina by 502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Illumina by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $420.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.85.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,871 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,788. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

