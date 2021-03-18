Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $384.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 136.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.84. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

