Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $97.83.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

