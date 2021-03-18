Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,972,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

