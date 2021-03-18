Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,430,000 after purchasing an additional 244,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,815,000 after acquiring an additional 50,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,561,000.

SMH stock opened at $240.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.00 and a 200-day moving average of $217.92. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $258.59.

