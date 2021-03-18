Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,650,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after acquiring an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

FLT opened at $285.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.24 and a 200 day moving average of $258.69. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $292.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

