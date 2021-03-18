Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NYSE AOS opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,095.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $519,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,306 shares of company stock worth $1,846,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

