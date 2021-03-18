Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.68 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

NYSE MGP opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.