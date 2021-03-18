Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.06 Million Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NVE by 538.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVE by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVE by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NVE by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NVE by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $356.92 million, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.18.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 54.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

