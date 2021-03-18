Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $274.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $312.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

