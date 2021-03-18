Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 126.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.