Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) versus Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Head to Head Contrast

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Veracyte and Renalytix AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 1 1 6 0 2.63 Renalytix AI 0 2 1 0 2.33

Veracyte presently has a consensus target price of $59.29, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Renalytix AI has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.22%. Given Veracyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veracyte is more favorable than Renalytix AI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veracyte and Renalytix AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $120.37 million 30.01 -$12.60 million ($0.27) -199.70 Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -186.38

Renalytix AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veracyte. Veracyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renalytix AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and Renalytix AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -30.46% -12.27% -10.95% Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Veracyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence. It sells its products through product specialists, account managers, and medical science specialists. Veracyte, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation and the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson to advance the development and commercialization of novel diagnostic tests to detect lung cancer at its earliest stages; a research collaboration with Loxo Oncology for the development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers; and a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

