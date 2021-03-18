Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DocuSign, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DocuSign in a research note issued on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.16.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $213.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.24. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,331 shares of company stock worth $91,227,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.