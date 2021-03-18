Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Issues Earnings Results

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Resonant has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

