Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.09

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$77.09 and traded as high as C$81.34. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$80.51, with a volume of 465,312 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.30. The firm has a market cap of C$24.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 130.16%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

