Reviewing KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) & Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25% Wix.com -15.92% -46.89% -8.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLDiscovery and Wix.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.16 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.69 Wix.com $761.09 million 22.62 -$86.41 million ($0.99) -312.57

KLDiscovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KLDiscovery and Wix.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wix.com 0 1 15 0 2.94

KLDiscovery currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.90%. Wix.com has a consensus target price of $309.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.10%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Wix.com.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 165 million registered users and 4.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

