Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of FirstCash worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $24,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $20,522,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in FirstCash by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,929,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 257,832 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 8.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,571,000 after acquiring an additional 176,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in FirstCash by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 85,940 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS opened at $69.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

