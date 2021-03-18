Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 30,268 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,395 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,268 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

FHB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

