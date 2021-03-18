Rhumbline Advisers Sells 328 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ExlService were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of ExlService by 135.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,214 shares of company stock valued at $451,215 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.