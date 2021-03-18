RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) issued its earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RigNet had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 200.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ RNET opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $205.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.55. RigNet has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Get RigNet alerts:

Separately, National Securities lowered RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.