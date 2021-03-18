RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by 97.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.