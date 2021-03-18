RMPL (RMPL) Price Down 7.3% This Week

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $654,084.83 and $47.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00456339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00061293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00137721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00057907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.00666947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00076109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 811,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,627 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.