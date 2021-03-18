Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.28, for a total transaction of $972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

