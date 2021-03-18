Rocket Pool Trading Up 44.4% Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $16.51 or 0.00028420 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $169.69 million and $4.35 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00050983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.87 or 0.00626444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068659 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025050 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034308 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

