Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading Up 14.9%

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) were up 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 7,614,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 2,240,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 693,800 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 613,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 267,803 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 1,605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 254,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth about $194,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.