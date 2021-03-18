Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total transaction of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ROKU stock opened at $368.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of -438.94 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.37.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

