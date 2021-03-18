Ross Dobinson Acquires 81,944 Shares of Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR) Stock

Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR) insider Ross Dobinson acquired 81,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,701.32 ($9,072.37).

Ross Dobinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Ross Dobinson purchased 80,000 shares of Acrux stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,800.00 ($12,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.13.

Acrux Company Profile

Acrux Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes generic and specialty topical pharmaceuticals in Australia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers testosterone solutions, such as oral tablets, buccal tablets, subcutaneous pellets, transdermal patches, injections, and topical gels for treatment of adult males who have low or no testosterone.

