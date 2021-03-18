Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Cut by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,508 shares of company stock worth $19,874,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

