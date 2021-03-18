Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target to $8.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of APRE opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

