Royal Bank of Canada Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.64.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$21.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.99. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$21.90. The firm has a market cap of C$764.31 million and a PE ratio of 4.25.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

