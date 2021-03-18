Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNNVF. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $74.91.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

