Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock to GBX 635. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Royal Mail traded as high as GBX 511.80 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 503.40 ($6.58), with a volume of 3075426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501.80 ($6.56).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 704 ($9.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 368 ($4.81).

In other news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 235.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 452.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 327.89.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

