RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. RTL Group has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.98.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

