RTL Group’s (RGLXY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RGLXY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RTL Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

RGLXY opened at $5.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

