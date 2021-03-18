Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Insider Sells $506,000.00 in Stock

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

