Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.05

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.05 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 2137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

