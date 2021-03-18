Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 63,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 329.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CEIX opened at $10.88 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $370.26 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $324.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.