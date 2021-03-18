Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $429,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

AHH stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.