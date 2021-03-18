Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $439,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RWT shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

