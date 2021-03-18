Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,549 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Calithera Biosciences worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CALA. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $204.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.